|
|
Stephanie Margaret Novotny, 76, of Riverside, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
She was born March 2, 1944, in Butler Township, a daughter of the late Isabelle (Yenetskie) and Peter Olanich.
She graduated from Immaculate Heart High School, Fountain Springs, Class of 1961. She graduated from nursing school at Ashland State General Hospital in 1964, graduating second in her class. She also graduated from the Nurse Anesthetist Program (CRNA) at Allentown General Hospital in 1972, the first in her class.
She worked as a nurse anesthetist CRNA. She worked as a staff CRNA at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, in the OR from 1975-92; a manager of the Anesthesia Department at Ashland Hospital from 1992-94; and as a staff anesthetist at Bloomsburg Hospital from 1994-2011.
She loved gardening, landscaping, swimming, traveling, photography and crafts. She also loved to dance. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Danville.
She was preceded in death by one great-nephew, Kohl Marlow, in 2001.
She is survived by two sons, David Zbaudin, of California, and Damian Novotny, of Riverside; a brother, Peter Olanich and wife, Tina, of Pottsville; three sisters, Evelyn Madden and husband, Brady, of Girardville, Melissa Olanich and husband, Charlie, of Girardville, Susan Holiday and husband, Bill, of Saint Clair; six nieces and nephews; and 16 great-nieces and -nephews.
Stephanie had a generous heart and donated to many charities. You are welcome to donate to a in her memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home Inc. Please share memories of Stephanie and messages of love and support at www.BradyFuneralHome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 28, 2020