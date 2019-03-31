Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Daniel Kustan. View Sign

Stephen Daniel Kustan, 61, of Saint Clair, died Thursday March 29, 2019, in Hershey surrounded by his family.



Born in Pottsville, Jan. 8, 1958, he was a son of the late Stephen and Mary Rita Fitz Kustan.



Dan was a graduate of Saint Clair Area High School and worked for over 30 years at United Metal Receptacle in Pottsville. He was a member of the Saint Clair Fish & Game Association.



Surviving are four sons, Aaron Kustan, of Schuylkill Haven, Brian Kustan and his wife, Suzanne, of New Ipswich, N.H., Jacob Kustan and his wife, Amber, of Hershey, and Nathan Kustan, of Hershey; daughter, Brianna Kustan, of Schuylkill Haven; brother, Dr. John Alex (Jack) Kustan and his wife, Belinda, of North Conway, N.H.; niece, Jacqueline Kustan, of Cambrige, Mass.; seven grandchildren; his companion, Kelly McCollum, of Middletown.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, with Chaplain James



Stephen Daniel Kustan, 61, of Saint Clair, died Thursday March 29, 2019, in Hershey surrounded by his family.Born in Pottsville, Jan. 8, 1958, he was a son of the late Stephen and Mary Rita Fitz Kustan.Dan was a graduate of Saint Clair Area High School and worked for over 30 years at United Metal Receptacle in Pottsville. He was a member of the Saint Clair Fish & Game Association.Surviving are four sons, Aaron Kustan, of Schuylkill Haven, Brian Kustan and his wife, Suzanne, of New Ipswich, N.H., Jacob Kustan and his wife, Amber, of Hershey, and Nathan Kustan, of Hershey; daughter, Brianna Kustan, of Schuylkill Haven; brother, Dr. John Alex (Jack) Kustan and his wife, Belinda, of North Conway, N.H.; niece, Jacqueline Kustan, of Cambrige, Mass.; seven grandchildren; his companion, Kelly McCollum, of Middletown.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, with Chaplain James Smith officiating. Friends may call from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vickie's Angel Foundation, 511 Bridge St. New Cumberland, PA 17070.

