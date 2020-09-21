Home

Stephen Eugene Stefan Jr., 32, of Middleport, lost his courageous battle against acute lymphoblastic leukemia Sept. 16, 2020 at his residence in Billings, Mont.

Born in Pottsville, March 13, 1988, he was a 2006 graduate of Pottsville Area High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communication, a mass media broadcasting and creative writing minor at Mansfield University of PA and a Master of Science in communication studies and strategic public relations at Shippensburg University of PA.

He was employed by AmeriCorps Community Development (2015-16), Red Lodge, Mont.; Office of Public Assistance (2016-17), Montana and was last employed from 2017 by Montana State University as an academic counselor.

Stephen is survived by his parents, Stephen Sr. and Ilona Harvilicz Stefan, Middleport; partner, Yvonne Johnson, Billings, Mont.; sisters, Mary Stefan, Middleport and Kari Beury, Minersville; niece, Marley Zimmerman, Minersville; nephews, Sidney and Thomas Zimmerman, both of Minersville.

Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. James Carroll as the celebrant. Friends and relatives may call from 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home until the time of service. Burial in St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Tuscarora.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 21, 2020
