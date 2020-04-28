Home

Stephen F. Faust

Stephen F. Faust Obituary
Stephen F. Faust, 85, of Barnesville, passed away Sunday, April 26, at his residence.

Born Nov. 16, 1934, in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Dora (Perry) and Albert Faust.

He served in the Army and was stationed in Alaska.

Stephen was a graduate of Mahanoy High School, and attended Penn State University and graduated with a degree in animal husbandry. He was formerly employed by Bristol-Myers Squibb as a pharmaceutical salesman. He was also the owner of Bison Meadows, Barnesville.

He was preceded in death by his second wife, Nancy (Seibert) Faust, and brothers, Albert, Robert and Benjamin.

He is survived by his daughters, Karen Simpson, wife of Sean, Bethlehem, Lynda DeTurk, wife of Dean, Fleetwood, and Stephanie Lagaza, wife of Joe, Barnesville; grandchildren, Hunter and Colton DeTurk and Joseph, Kayleigh and Benjamin Lagaza.

Stephen's family requests donations to a . Condolences may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both of Schuylkill Haven.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
