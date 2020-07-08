|
|
Stephen Francis Fedeles, 67, of Saint Augustine, Fla., passed away April 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 23, 1953, in Pottsville, a son of the late Stephen and Mary Fedeles, of Branchdale.
Stephen was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville. Stephen was a retired pulp and paper operator at Georgia-Pacific in Palatka, Fla.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Fedeles; his children, Billi Jo Hoegger, Luther, Ga., Lisa Buczek (Stanley), Mesa, Ariz., Kelly Gaunt, Mesa, Ariz., and Cori Downs, Saint Augustine, Fla; his sisters, Maryann Sokola, Minersville, Paulette Murphy (Vince), Pottsville, and Jayne Hontz (Robert), Pottsville. He was lovingly known as pop pop to four grandsons, Joey Hoegger, Stanley Buczek III, Kyle Buczek and Richard Downs III; two granddaughters, Katelynn Gaunt and Amanda Hoegger. He was blessed with five nephews and two nieces.
A life well lived ... Formerly from Port Jervis, N.Y., he and his cherished wife, Pat Fedeles, moved to their beloved town of Saint Augustine, Fla. in 1992. An avid fisherman, craftsman and family man, "Steve" shared his kind, peaceful soul with all who knew him. Whether he was helping a neighbor, spending time on the water with whatever accomplice he could find or simply being at home with his family, he enjoyed life to its fullest. He bravely battled lymphoma in 2004 and returned to a vigorous life. In 2019, he became ill with congestive heart disease, to which he finally had succumbed.
Craig funeral home is entrusted with Stephen's memorial service. The details of the exact date are pending and will be shared later when circumstances permit. Stephen's final resting place will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church Cemetery, Pottsville, next to his parents. Condolences can be made at craigfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 8, 2020