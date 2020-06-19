Home

James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
Stephen F. "Buzzy" Weiss

Stephen F. "Buzzy" Weiss Obituary
Stephen F. "Buzzy" Weiss, 60, of Pottsville, died Wednesday at home.

He was born Feb. 23, 1960, in Pottsville, a son of the Mildred Salyor Salle, of Pottsville, and Robert Weiss.

Buzzy was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, where he would Bartend, Walter Griffiths AMVETS Post 180, all of Pottsville.

Throughout his life, Buzzy loved going to Big Diamond Race, where he was a member to the pit crew for his two brothers, John and Rick Weiss. He also liked NASCAR and music.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Rick Weiss; an infant brother, Robert Weiss; a nephew, Johnny Weiss; his stepfather, Leo Salle Sr.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a daughter, Amanda Capko, of Port Carbon; a son, Stephen Campion; a granddaughter; four siblings, Kathy Vernay, of Pottsville, Leo Salle Jr., of Pottsville, Debbie Kubeika, of Pottsville, and Barbara Petlansky, of Auburn; his dog, Onyx; nieces and nephews.

Services celebrating the life of Buzzy will be held Monday at 11 a.m. from James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Buzzy's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 19, 2020
