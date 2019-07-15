Home

David D Jarrett Funeral Home
201 E Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3801
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church
Liturgy
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church
Stephen G. Sisak Obituary
Stephen G. Sisak, 82, of Mahanoy City, died Friday night at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born in Mahanoy City, he was a son of the late John Sr. and Mary Chonko Sisak.

He was a 1954 graduate of Mahanoy City High School and was an Army veteran. He had been employed with Mirawal in Port Carbon and in the kitchen at Mahanoy Area School District.

He was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Mahanoy City. He enjoyed making poppy seed and nut rolls for Christmas that could be purchased at their family grocery store and Paska bread for Easter.

He was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters, John Jr., Elizabeth, Catherine Peca, Joseph and Bernard.

He is survived by a brother, Julius Sisak and his wife, Joan, of Mahanoy City; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial to be celebrated by the Rev. James Carroll at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will be held in the parish cemetery in Mahanoy Township. Friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 15, 2019
