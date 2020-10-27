Home

Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Stephen Herman, 74, formerly of Saint Clair, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.

Born Aug. 10, 1946, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late George Sr. and Anna (Kalyan) Herman.

He was a graduate of Saint Clair High School.

Stephen served as a medical service specialist in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of staff sergeant.

He worked as a machine operator for PennDOT and later Anthracite Protective Services.

He was a member of The Church of Nazarene; Saint Clair Lions Club, where he served as tail twister; life member of Independent Hose Company. No. 1, where he held many positions and cooked the best kettle of bean soup.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Georgie and John Herman; two sisters, Anna Dietzel and Eva Herman.

Surviving are a son, Steven G. Herman, of Saint Clair; brother, Andrew Herman and his wife, Helen, of Rio Rico, Ariz.; sister, Elizabeth Placek, of Dieners Hill; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, with the Rev. Jack Murray officiating. Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to defray funeral costs c/o the funeral home at the above address. Burial with military honors will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 27, 2020
