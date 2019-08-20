Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Brozana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen J. Brozana

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen J. Brozana Obituary
Stephen J. Brozana, 65, of Montrose, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at CMC in Scranton, after an illness.

He was born in Pottsville, a son of the late Stanley and Bessi Mae (Bolich) Brozana.

He was predeceased by his twin sister, Sandy Brozana.

Steve is survived by his brother, Stanley Brozana; his two daughters, Michelle and Jeffrey Zimmerman and Cassandra Kline; five grandchildren, Colin, Ceira, Adam, Paige and Savannah; a niece, Amanda Rios; his family-like friends, Linda and Maynard Upright and family.

He retired from PA Power and Light in Scranton, where he worked for many years.

Steve, an avid outdoorsman and hunter, also enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He will be most missed for providing a laugh, helping hand or advice on how to do it right to anyone who was in need.

A memorial service will be held to honor his life.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.