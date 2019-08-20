|
Stephen J. Brozana, 65, of Montrose, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at CMC in Scranton, after an illness.
He was born in Pottsville, a son of the late Stanley and Bessi Mae (Bolich) Brozana.
He was predeceased by his twin sister, Sandy Brozana.
Steve is survived by his brother, Stanley Brozana; his two daughters, Michelle and Jeffrey Zimmerman and Cassandra Kline; five grandchildren, Colin, Ceira, Adam, Paige and Savannah; a niece, Amanda Rios; his family-like friends, Linda and Maynard Upright and family.
He retired from PA Power and Light in Scranton, where he worked for many years.
Steve, an avid outdoorsman and hunter, also enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He will be most missed for providing a laugh, helping hand or advice on how to do it right to anyone who was in need.
A memorial service will be held to honor his life.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 20, 2019