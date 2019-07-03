Home

Willard A. Rothermel Funeral Home
120 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4960
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Willard A. Rothermel Funeral Home
120 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Willard A. Rothermel Funeral Home
120 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
Stephen L. Lonsdale


1965 - 2019
Stephen L. Lonsdale Obituary
Stephen L. Lonsdale, 53, formerly of Wilburton, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born Dec. 5, 1965, in Shamokin, he was a son of Emma Colahan Lonsdale, of Wilburton, and the late Dale Lonsdale, 2009.

Stephen graduated from North Schuylkill High School. He worked in security at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street for 27 years.

Stephen was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan. He enjoyed golfing, billiards and spending time with his family, friends and co-workers.

In addition to his mother, Stephen is survived by his companion of 29 years, Jane Dobson, of Auburn; sister, Linda, wife of Rick Hicks; brother, Robert Lonsdale; stepdaughter, Angelina Feno; stepgranddaughters, Tabatha Feno, Colette Feno and Ava Werner; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Minnig Stephens, Danielle Minnig Zeigler, Chuck, husband of Pamela Wetzel, of Wyomissing, and Thomas Minnig Jr.; sister of Jane, Marie Wetzel.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, July 5, at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hillside Society, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth, F.D. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. For more information, visit www.rothermelfh.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 3, 2019
