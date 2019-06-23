Stephen M. Clark Sr., 61, of Lebanon, formerly of Hegins, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his home.



Born in Schuylkill County, Oct. 30, 1957, he was a son of Joyce G. Bixler Clark and Chester M. Clark. He was the husband of Lillian "Kay" Leach Clark and the late Jennie L. Clark.



His passion was bluegrass music, and he had played in various bands throughout his life and was known as Mr. Dobro, one of the best dobro players around. He also played other acoustic instruments. He logged many miles following and participating in Bluegrass festivals and jams.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Maryellen Clark; sons, Stephen Clark Jr. and John Clark, all of Hegins; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; stepmother, Betty Clark, of Palmyra; one stepbrother; four stepsisters.



A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Ono Fire Company, Ono, PA. Musicians, family and friends bring your instruments and enjoy the music! Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.



