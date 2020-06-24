|
|
Stephen Michael Meehan, 28, of New Philadelphia, passed peacefully Monday, June 22, after a four-year battle with Ewing Sarcoma. Stephen was surrounded by the family he loved in the home that he loved.
He was born March 5, 1992, and was a cherished son of Michael and Sandra (Fernando) Meehan, New Philadelphia.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Albert "Flip" and Alice Fernando and Helen Florida, and his uncles and aunt, Brian and Janice Fernando and Mark Starzetsky.
In addition to his parents, Stephen is survived by his sister, Erin Meehan and boyfriend, Tyler Mariano, of Telford; aunts and uncles, Vincent Meehan, Eileen and Vern Baver, Keith and Lori Fernando; cousins, Angela, Ryan, Michelle, Allison, Aidan, Bella and Oliver; devoted girlfriend, Erin Pernick, extended family and friends.
Stephen was a 2010 Pottsville Area High School graduate and studied at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Stephen was so much more than a cancer diagnosis. He was kind-hearted and sensitive, a person always thinking of others, with such a big heart. He had a love for art, music, gardening, family vacations, attending concerts and 76ers basketball games. His recent hobbies included drone flying and 3D printing. Most importantly, Stephen enjoyed spending time with the people he loved. He will be greatly missed.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank all of the medical professionals involved in Stephen's care over the years. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Parish Center, formerly Sacred Heart Church, New Philadelphia.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 24, 2020