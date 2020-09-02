Home

Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
Stephen Romaniscon

Stephen Romaniscon Obituary

Stephen Romaniscon, 81, of Hobe Sound, Fla., formerly of Gordon, passed away Aug. 12, 2020.

Born Dec. 11, 1938, he was a son of Agnes and Michael Romaniscon.

He was raised in Butler Township and attended and graduated from Butler Township High School.

Prior to his retirement, he worked for PP&L as a first-class lineman. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps. He also worked as a Merchant Marine for Sun Oil company of Marcus Hook, Delaware County, where he was a helmsman and able-bodied seamen.

Stephen was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Constance B. "Connie" Suslavage Romaniscon. Together, they enjoyed 31 years of marriage and delighted in spending time at their Delaware home, deep-sea fishing on board their flybridge yacht, as well as many other wonderful times and excursions with family and friends. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Agnes Romaniscon, and his sisters, Andrea Brady, Agnes Romaniscon and Anna Mae Hampton.

Stephen is survived by his stepson, Joseph Gesmondi and his wife, Debby, of Voorhees, N.J., and their daughters, Siena and Arianna. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Nice-Hart Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 2, 2020
