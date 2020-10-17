Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Romaniscon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Romaniscon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Romaniscon Obituary

Stephen Romaniscon, 81, of Hope Sound, Fla., formerly of Gordon, died Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020.

Born Dec. 11, 1938, in Butler Twownship, he was a son of the late Michael and Agnes (Beneshunas) Romaniscon.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Constance (Suslavage) Romaniscon, and three sisters, Agnes Romaniscon, Andrea Brady and Anna Hampton.

Surviving are a stepson, Joseph Gesmondi; two grandchildren, Siena and Arianna Gesmondi, of Voorhees, N.J.; nieces and nephews

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -