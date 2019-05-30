|
Stephen Swartz, 66, of Tamaqua, formerly of Frackville, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Frackville, Feb. 20, 1953, he was a son of the late Waldemar and Dorothy Dellock Swartz.
He was a 1971 graduate of Frackville High School.
Stephen retired from Kraft Foods, Allentown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Swartz.
Surviving are four sons, Stephen Swartz, of Drums, Samuel Swartz, of Tamaqua, David Swartz, of Tamaqua, Seth Swartz, of Tamaqua; a sister, Patricia Cutrona, of Frackville; three grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at St. Joseph Cemetery, Frackville, with the Rev. John Frink officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 212 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
