Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Swartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Swartz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen Swartz Obituary
Stephen Swartz, 66, of Tamaqua, formerly of Frackville, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Frackville, Feb. 20, 1953, he was a son of the late Waldemar and Dorothy Dellock Swartz.

He was a 1971 graduate of Frackville High School.

Stephen retired from Kraft Foods, Allentown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Swartz.

Surviving are four sons, Stephen Swartz, of Drums, Samuel Swartz, of Tamaqua, David Swartz, of Tamaqua, Seth Swartz, of Tamaqua; a sister, Patricia Cutrona, of Frackville; three grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at St. Joseph Cemetery, Frackville, with the Rev. John Frink officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 212 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now