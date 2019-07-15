Stephen Torola, 98, of Saint Clair, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.



Born in Saint Clair, Aug. 7, 1920, he was a son of the late Michael and Fenya Prebzack Torola.



Stephen was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, Class of 1939. He served in the Marines as a field cook in World War II. Stephen worked as a press operator for ALCOA in Cressona for 25 years until retiring in 1977.



He was a member of St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Port Carbon and a member of Saint Clair Baseball Old Timers Association.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Regina Kelly Torola, in 2007; a granddaughter, Shannon; a brother, Michael Torola; three sisters, Mary Blackwell, Helen Porkop and Elizabeth Rys.



Stephen is survived by two daughters, Ann Marie Convey and her husband, Frank, Ohio, and Margaret Christman and her husband, Dennis, Oley; a son, Stephen T. Torola and his wife, Janice, Pine Grove; grandchildren, Claudine, Heather Ann, Michelle, Nicole, Jennifer, Ethel Mae, Shannon and Stephen; 11 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Emily, Atticus, Huckelberry, Clash, Miles, Gracey, Collin, Oscar, Flynn and Mika; a brother, John Torola, Saint Clair; two sisters, Dorothy McGee, Saint Clair, and Anna Koltosky, Pottsville; nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Port Carbon with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Interment with military honors will be held in St. Stephen Cemetery in Port Carbon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Stephen and Margaret to Alzeheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or go to www.alzfdn.org. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Published in Republican & Herald on July 15, 2019