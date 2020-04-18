|
Stephen Tynio, 87, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah Heights.
Private military and graveside services were held in St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Frackville. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 18, 2020