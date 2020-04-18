Home

Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville
501 Washington Street
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0540
Stephen Tynio Obituary
Stephen Tynio, 87, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah Heights.

Private military and graveside services were held in St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Frackville. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for full obituary information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
