|
|
Stephen V. Wonchalk, 88, of Frackville, passed away Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill.
Born Feb. 24, 1932, in Greenbury, he was a son of the late Stephen Wonchalk and the late Anna Gallo Wonchalk Brozana.
He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War having served on the USS Point Defiance LSD 31.
Steve worked as a heavy equipment mechanic at Swatara Coal Company, Branchdale, for over 30 years.
He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville; a member of Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree, Schuylkill Assembly 923; an honorary life member of the Rev. James A. Hogan, Knights of Columbus Council 2580, Frackville; a life member of Friendship Fire Company, Englewood; life member of , Chapter 31, Shenandoah; member of the B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge 1533, Frackville; American Legion Post 398, Frackville, USS Point Defiance LSD 3 Association and Frackville Senior Citizens.
He and his wife Antoinette supported many of the local community organizations over the years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Saurazas, and a brother, Vincent Brozana.
Steve is survived by his wife of 59 years, Antoinette Kawa Wonchalk, of Frackville; brothers, George Wonchalk, of Saint Clair, and Joseph Brozana, of Mar Lin; sisters, Veronica Hopstetter, of Orwigsburg, and Elizabeth Greenburg, of Pottsville; nieces and nephews
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and again from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 7, 2020