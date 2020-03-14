|
Sterling Lamar Neidlinger, 86, of Winter Springs, Fla., passed away Friday, March 13, at South Seminole Hospital, Longwood, Fla.
Born Jan. 21, 1934, in Panther Valley, he was a son of the late Geneveiva "Jenny" Eifert.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Miriam Mae (Krammes) Neidlinger, on March 27, 1993.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by twin sons who passed away at birth, Larry and Lamar Neidlinger.
Sterling attended Cressona High School, and was a member of St. Mark's United Church of Christ, Cressona.
He served in the Army as a Specialist 3rd Class from 1954 to 1956.
Sterling was formerly employed by Losch, Schuylkill Haven, Monterey Manor, New Port Richey, Fla., and Richard Plumbing, Naples, Fla. He had worked as a plumber, pipefitter, welder and handyman.
He is survived by two sons, Kurt Neidlinger and wife, Kathie, Winter Springs, Fla., and Brian Neidlinger and wife, Cindy, Mechanicsville, Va. He is also survived by grandchildren, Molly Borer and husband, David, Shane Neidlinger, Brett Neidlinger, Cayla Inserra and husband, David, and Bradley Neidlinger; a great-granddaughter, Madelyn.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at St. Mark's United Church of Christ, Cressona, with the Rev. Kevin Fruchtl officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Interment will follow at Cressona Cemetery, Cressona. At the family's request, donations in Sterling's memory may be sent to , Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 14, 2020