|
|
Steve Drochek Jr. passed away peacefully March 7, 2020.
Born Dec. 31, 1928, Steve was a beloved son of the late Steve and Anastasia Drochek (nee Washock).
Steve proudly served his country in the Navy and later met the love of his life, Rose Marie (nee Senoski). Together, they raised their family in East Norriton. He was a diesel mechanic with Giles and Ransome for 25 years and then 12 years with the former InnoCept Corp., Lansdale.
Steve was reunited in heaven with his parents and sisters, Julie, Ann and Eva.
He was a devoted husband for 64 years; dear father of Steve III and Mark (Julie); cherished grandfather to Jennifer, Steve IV and Rachel; great-grandfather to Keagen, Aarden, Sophie, Connor and Anabella; dear friend to many. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Steve and Rose Marie were founding members of St. Titus Parish and lifelong dedicated parishioners. He was also a longtime loyal member of the American Legion.
Relatives and friends are invited to Steve's Life Celebration from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Thursday, March 12, followed by his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church, 3006 Keenwood Road, East Norriton. Interment to follow at St. Patrick Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory can be made to St. Titus Church at the above address or to at . Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home, East Norriton. To share your fondest memories, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 11, 2020