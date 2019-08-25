Home

Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Steve Georgevic Obituary
Steve Georgevic, 52, died Friday at his home in Saint Clair.

Born in Bitola, Yugoslavia, July 7, 1967, he was a son of the late George and Anna Hrastnik Georgevic.

He was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School.

Steve worked as a self-employed carpet layer.

He was a member of the Greek Orthodox faith.

Surviving are three daughters, Natalia Tanchevski and her husband, Dimitar, of Florida, Ivana Georgevic, of Florida, and Simona Georgevic, of Florida; sister, Violet Pavlovski and her husband, Petar, of Saint Clair; grandson, Stefan; niece, Kristina; nephew, Nikola.

Service will be private at the convenience of the family. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
