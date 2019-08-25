|
Steve Georgevic, 52, died Friday at his home in Saint Clair.
Born in Bitola, Yugoslavia, July 7, 1967, he was a son of the late George and Anna Hrastnik Georgevic.
He was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School.
Steve worked as a self-employed carpet layer.
He was a member of the Greek Orthodox faith.
Surviving are three daughters, Natalia Tanchevski and her husband, Dimitar, of Florida, Ivana Georgevic, of Florida, and Simona Georgevic, of Florida; sister, Violet Pavlovski and her husband, Petar, of Saint Clair; grandson, Stefan; niece, Kristina; nephew, Nikola.
Service will be private at the convenience of the family. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
