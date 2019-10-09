Home

Steven A. Beck Obituary
Steven A. Beck, 43, of Auburn, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Reading, April 4, 1976, he was a son of Janet M. (Steckler) Burton, of Parachute, Colo., and the late Arlan R. Beck.

Steven worked as a truck driver at Dean Dairy & AWI and was a member of Teamsters.

Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Kristin (Ehlinger) Beck; his mother, Janet M. Burton; stepfather, Howard P. Burton; two daughters, Nadia and Natasha Beck; two sons, Steven Jr. and Sawyer Beck; two brothers, Michael A. Beck, of Birdsboro, and Don A. Burton, of Lakewood, Colo.; a sister, Maria Burton, of Alamosa, Colo.; aunt, Nancy Yatsko; nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Friends may call from noon until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a fund to benefit Steven's Children, c/o Kristin Beck, 107 Red Church Road, Auburn, PA 17922. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
