Steven Brzoska, 44, passed away unexpectedly March 31, 2020, in Ashland.
He is survived by his children - Logan, Brynn, Devyn and Tayah - along with his siblings, Scott, Jamie and Randy; his parents, Frank and Kathleen; his grandfather, Frank Brzoska Sr.
Steve was a 1995 graduate of North Schuylkill High School, where he excelled at football, baseball and track and field. He was a member of the 1995 4 x 100 relay team that took third at PIAA state competition - a team that still holds the school record for fastest 4 x 100 time. He was also selected as a member of the Big School All-State football team in 1995 for the position of tight end.
He was previously employed as a production manager for Auro Applicators in Mahanoy City.
He will be remembered as a devoted father, caring brother and loving son. He treated his niece, Mckenzie, like she was his own daughter.
Memorial services are to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Kull-Heizenroth-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
