Steven C. Burger, 41, of Dark Woods Road, Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at home.
Born May 7, 1978, in Lancaster, he was a son of Robert and Paula Curtis Burger.
He was a 1997 graduate of Pine Grove High School and attended Thompson Institute.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are four brothers, Kristofer, Daniel, Aaron and Bob Burger; two nieces.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online to www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 13, 2020