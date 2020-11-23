Home

Steven G. Armson, 71, of Pottsville, passed away, unexpectedly, Nov. 19, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

He was born in Bronx, N.Y., a son of the late Steven and Elizabeth (Peiffer) Armson and spent most of his young life in the Bronx, Staten Island and Long Island, N.Y.

Steve graduated from Mepham High School, Bellimore, Long Island, with the Class of 1967. He furthered his education attending Hofstra University, Long Island, before transferring and graduating from Albright College in 1971. Steve excelled in basketball in high school and college. Steve met his wife, Sharon, while attending Albright; they married and moved to Long Island in 1971, where he finished his education at Long Island University, attaining his master of sociology degree and teaching there. In 1974, they returned to Schuylkill County, where Steve served as vice president of Workforce Development for Schuylkill County's REDCO program for over 30 years. During this time, he also taught for 31 years at Penn State Schuylkill. He retired in 2008 and enjoyed spending time with his family, with visits by his children and grandchildren. He was very proud of his sons and grandsons.

Steve is survived by his wife, the former Sharon Maurey; his sons, Dr. Keith and his wife, Karen Armson, of Montoursville, and Dr. Kris and his wife, Sarah Armson, of Williamsport; his grandsons, of whom he was extremely proud, Dylan and Dane Armson. He is also survived by two sisters, Betty Anderson and Janice Lowrey, both of San Diego, Calif.; one nephew, Kyle Lowrey and his family, of Phoenix, Ariz.; his wife's mother, Carolyn Maurey, of Barnesville.

All services and interment will be private at the family's convenience. Contributions in Steve's name to Pottsville Public Library, 215 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, would be appreciated by his family. Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Franklin R. Fetter, funeral director, Mahanoy City, has charge of the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 23, 2020
