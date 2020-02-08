Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gricoski Funeral Home
48 North Broad Mt. Avenue
Frackville, PA 17931
(570) 874-0197
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Gaverick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Gaverick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Gaverick Obituary
Steven Gaverick, 85, of Frackville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, Feb. 6, at his residence.

Born Feb. 20, 1934, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Peter and Mary Zuber Gaverick.

He was a graduate of Frackville High School. He worked as a cutter for several local garment factories.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn Gaverick, Helen Slovik, Mary Nielubowich and Dorothy Gaverick; brothers, Peter, Joseph, John and Michael Gaverick; granddogs, Nolan and Casey.

Steven is survived by his daughter, Donna Silver, of Frackville, and her dog, Miles; brothers, Andrew, of Tamaqua, and Wasyl, of Frackville; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -