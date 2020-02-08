|
Steven Gaverick, 85, of Frackville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, Feb. 6, at his residence.
Born Feb. 20, 1934, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Peter and Mary Zuber Gaverick.
He was a graduate of Frackville High School. He worked as a cutter for several local garment factories.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn Gaverick, Helen Slovik, Mary Nielubowich and Dorothy Gaverick; brothers, Peter, Joseph, John and Michael Gaverick; granddogs, Nolan and Casey.
Steven is survived by his daughter, Donna Silver, of Frackville, and her dog, Miles; brothers, Andrew, of Tamaqua, and Wasyl, of Frackville; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 8, 2020