Steven Joshua Molina, 24, of Ashland, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Gordon.
Born Nov. 18, 1994, in San Diego, Calif., he was a son of Melissa Molina, of Ashland, and Manuel Steve Molina, of Albuquerque, N.M.
Josh graduated from North Schuylkill High School, Class of 2013, and attended Clarion University. He was a member of the swim team in both high school and college. Most recently, he worked at Tri-State Envelope. He enjoyed being with his friends, playing video games and singing karaoke.
Along with his parents, Josh is survived by his sister, Nikole, of Ashland; grandfather, Charles Sienkiewicz, of Frackville; grandmother, Karen Letts, of Ashland; Nana, Vicky Molina and Tata, Manuel Molina, both of Albuquerque, N.M.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with the Rev. Dana Heckman-Biel officiating. Viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the funeral home.
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. For more information, visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 29, 2019