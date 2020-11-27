Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Steven M. Miller

Steven M. Miller Obituary

Steven M. Miller, 38, of Philadelphia, and formerly of Schuylkill Haven, was freed from the powers of addiction Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

He was an amazing man who walked through life with a smile on his face and sunglasses. Steve loved all Philadelphia sports, music, sneakers, hats, but more than anything, his family and children. Taliah and Alex Miller were his pride and joy, and there wasn't a person he met who didn't know he was a proud father. Steve knew how deeply his family loved him and never gave up hope and were by his side every step of the way. He always enjoyed a home-cooked meal when they were together.

Steve was born Aug. 11, 1982, in Pottsville, to Mark and Cheryl Shackelton Miller.

After graduating from Schuylkill Haven Area High School, Class of 2000, he enlisted and served in the Navy.

During his years of addiction, Steve fought hard with everything he had to try and overcome the demons that go along with this disease. After six months of being sober, he relapsed and lost his battle.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gary and Marion Miller.

In addition to his parents and his children, Steve is survived by sisters, Amy (Nick) Marrongelle, of Orwigsburg, and Megan, of Philadelphia; maternal grandparents, Carl and Shirley Shackelton, of Cressona; nephew and niece, Austin and Gianna Marrongelle; aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve's name to Prevention Point Philadelphia by visiting ppponline.org/donate. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 27, 2020
