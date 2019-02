Steven S. Schwalm, 69, of Camp Hill, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at The Gardens of West Shore, Camp Hill.He was born Monday, Oct. 24, 1949, in Mechanicsburg, a son of Hugh S. Schwalm, of Middletown, and the late Emily J. Klouser Schwalm.He was a 1967 Central Dauphin High School graduate.He is survived by a daughter, Denice Gipe, of Marysville; a sister, Cynthia L. Wagner, of Harrisburg; a niece, Melissa M. Dawson, of Lewisberry; a nephew, Nicholas S. Wagner, of Harrisburg.Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Keith Blank officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Church of God Cemetery, Valley View. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com Sign the guest book at