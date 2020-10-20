Home

Mr. Steven Sevinsky, of Barnesville, passed away Oct. 18 in his home.

He was born Dec. 5, 1957.

He was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School, Class of 1976, and his friends knew him as "Sweeney." He worked at Gilberton Breaker for many years and also worked at Metalburg and In Steel, Hazleton.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Thomas and Anna (Fabian) Sevinsky; sisters, Ruth (Sewinsky) Lindenmuth, Margaret Theresa Gutekunst, infant sister, Anna Marie Sevinsky; brothers, Thomas and John Sewinsky.

He is survived by sisters, Patricia A. Wilinsky, of Mahanoy City, Mary Ellen Andruzzi and her husband, Robert, of Elsmere, Del., Joan Pautienus and Rose Bloschichak, of Frackville; brothers, Joseph Sevinsky and wife, Linda, of Barnesville, Peter Sevinsky, Michael Sevinsky, of Mahanoy City, James Sewinsky and wife, Carol, of Lebanon. He is also survived by his companion of 20 years, Frances "Sis" Wesner; stepchildren, James Neifert, of Barnesville, Brian Neifert and wife, Leslie, Tamaqua, Angela (Neifert) Faust and her husband, Barry, of Pittsburgh; a granddaughter, Mercedas Neifert, of Barnesville.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, with interment in White Church Cemetery, Rush Township. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 20, 2020
