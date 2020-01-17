|
Stewart J. Dreisigacker III, 60, of Tower City, passed away unexpectedly in Porter Township, Schuylkill County.
Stew was born Jan. 19, 1959, in Pottsville, a son of Edith A. English Dreisigacker, Tower City, and the late Stewart J. Dreisigacker Jr.
He was a 1976 graduate of Williams Valley High School and received a bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg University in 1980.
Stew was employed by TYCO, Lickdale, for the past 26 years.
He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Tower City.
Stew was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his camp in Carsonville. He enjoyed being with his family and taking care of his two dogs, his German shepherd and a fox terrier.
He is survived by his mother, Edith Dreisigacker, of Tower City; two sons, Jon S. Dreisigacker and his wife, Kala, of Hershey, and Lee J. Dreisigacker and his wife, Victoria, of Harrisburg; a sister, Sharon Matter and her husband, Donald, of Tower City; nephew, Donald Matter and his wife, Jackie, of Muir; a niece, Amy Reavey and her husband, Don, of Halifax.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Christ United Methodist Church, Tower City, with the Revs Annette Shutt and Nathan Minnich officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Orwin Fire Company, 333 Dietrich Ave., Orwin, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
