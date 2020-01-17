Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart Dreisigacker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart J. Dreisigacker III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stewart J. Dreisigacker III Obituary
Stewart J. Dreisigacker III, 60, of Tower City, passed away unexpectedly in Porter Township, Schuylkill County.

Stew was born Jan. 19, 1959, in Pottsville, a son of Edith A. English Dreisigacker, Tower City, and the late Stewart J. Dreisigacker Jr.

He was a 1976 graduate of Williams Valley High School and received a bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg University in 1980.

Stew was employed by TYCO, Lickdale, for the past 26 years.

He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Tower City.

Stew was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his camp in Carsonville. He enjoyed being with his family and taking care of his two dogs, his German shepherd and a fox terrier.

He is survived by his mother, Edith Dreisigacker, of Tower City; two sons, Jon S. Dreisigacker and his wife, Kala, of Hershey, and Lee J. Dreisigacker and his wife, Victoria, of Harrisburg; a sister, Sharon Matter and her husband, Donald, of Tower City; nephew, Donald Matter and his wife, Jackie, of Muir; a niece, Amy Reavey and her husband, Don, of Halifax.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Christ United Methodist Church, Tower City, with the Revs Annette Shutt and Nathan Minnich officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Orwin Fire Company, 333 Dietrich Ave., Orwin, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stewart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -