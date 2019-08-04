|
|
Stiney Glovich, 87, of Buck Run, passed away Friday evening at the home of his daughter.
Born in Buck Run, he was a son of the late Nicholas and Helen Gober Glovich.
He was educated in Buck Run and Cass Township schools and was a 1951 graduate of the former Cass Township High School. He was an Army veteran who served in Germany during the Korean conflict.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Chapel, Buck Run. He lived in New Jersey for 42 years where he was employed by Olivetti Corp. in Bridgewater, N.J. He was one of the original members and also past commander of American Legion Post 507, Bridgewater.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 2013 by his wife, the former Dorothy Bowers.
He is survived by his daughter, Carol Sterling and her husband, Robert, Foster Township; three granddaughters, Lisa DeNeane and her husband, Michael, Sykesville, Md., Lauren Evans and her husband, Craig, Lansdale, and Emily Sterling, Alpharetta, Ga.; four great-grandchildren, Addison Evans, Ava DeNeane, Nathan DeNeane and Evan DeNeane.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. The Rev. Carl Shankweiler will officiate. Relatives and friends may call from 8 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Private interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Stiney to Trinity Chapel, 71 Upper Beechwood Ave., Pottsville, PA 17901. Contributions will be accepted at the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Stiney's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 4, 2019