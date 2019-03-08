Sue Devers, 89, of Philadelphia, and formerly of Minersville, passed away Wednesday morning at Philadelphia Protestant Home.
|
Born in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late Mario and Rose Russo Maliziola.
Sue was educated in the Minersville schools. She was a retired manager for Weight Watchers. She was involved at St. Martin Tours Senior Center and was an active resident at Philadelphia Protestant Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, in 1998.
She is survived by two sons, the Rev. Dr. Eugene Devers and his wife, IdaMae, Philadelphia, and Keven Devers, Oakford; a daughter, Sue Ann DeLorenzo and her husband, John, Coatesville; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. The Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis will officiate. Relatives and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in St. Kieran's No. 2 Cemetery, Llewellyn. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Sue to Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6500 Tabor Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111. Contributions will be accepted at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Sue's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 8, 2019