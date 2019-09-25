|
Sue L. Klem, 76, of Pottsville, died Monday afternoon at her residence with her husband, Joseph, by her side.
Born March 16, 1943, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late George and Catherine Klem.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. She was employed as an accountant at the former Miner's Bank, Pottsville.
Sue is survived by her husband, Joseph Moore, Mar Lin.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Interment will be held on the grounds of St. John's R.C. Cemetery. Schlitzer Allen Pugh, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, has charge of arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for Sue's family.
