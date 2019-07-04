Susan A. Hughes Schistle, 62, of Shenandoah Heights, passed away suddenly on Wednesday morning at her residence.



Born in Inchen, Korea, Dec. 26, 1956, she was a daughter of Kyung Yun Hughes, of Ashland, and the late Donald Hughes.



She was a 1976 graduate of the former Cardinal Brennan High School, Fountain Springs.



Susan was last employed at Mrs. T's Pierogies and Ateeco Inc., Shenandoah. Earlier she was a self-employed as a hairdresser in Ashland.



She was a member of the former St. George's Church, Shenandoah. She was very talented with arts and crafts and was an avid Notre Dame fan. But above all else, she treasured the time spent with her family.



Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband of 35 years, Leonard J. Schistle; one son, Leonard W. Schistle and his wife, Ashley, of Hamburg; three grandchildren, Leonard, Landon and Bryce Schistle; two stepgrandchildren, Breanna and Harper; one sister-in-law, Sharon Kuropatsky, of Delano; and one brother-in-law, Mark Schistle, of Shenandoah; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; many friends.



Religious services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Dawn Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 8 until 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 4, 2019