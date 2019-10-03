|
|
Susan Ann Zeigenfuse, 59, of Ashland, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her home.
Born in Pottsville, July 26, 1960, she was a daughter of the late Ronald and Sarah (Gibbs) Wilson.
She was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, where she enjoyed band and English, but math not so much. Susan lived with multiple chronic illnesses, including multiple sclerosis. She was in her fourth year at Penn State University when her illnesses caused her to drop out. She remains a member of the National Honor Society. She had a gift for helping young troubled women, and her hope was to be a professional counselor. Susan maintained a positive attitude, enjoyed nature, music and helping others. She loved animals. She will be missed.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Helen, and a brother, John.
Susan is survived by her common law husband, David B. Zeigenfuse (USAF); two daughters, Brandy Baez (veteran USAF) and Kelly Howell (veteran USMC); three brothers, Steve Wilson, Ronald Wilson and Keith Wilson.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, from the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with the Rev. Jeremy Smallwood officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. For more information, visit kullfuneral.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 3, 2019