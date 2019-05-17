Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan L. "Susie" Klouser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Susan was born in Pottsville, on April 21, 1961, a daughter of Kay V. Dietz Williard, of Klingerstown, and the late James L. Williard.



Sue graduated from Tri-Valley High School in 1979 and prior to her disability, had worked at a day care, as well as the deli at Kocher's Market.



She was a gifted painter, enjoyed playing the piano, was a skilled gardener of formal gardens and loved animals.



She is survived by her mother, Kay; two sisters, Sharon K. Williams and her husband, Brian, and Janet L. Williard and her husband, Robert Rhody; one nephew, James Williams; one niece, Brianne Williams; as well as aunts, uncles and her best friends, Don and Sheena Erdman.



Private funeral services with interment at Salem Cemetery, Klingerstown, will be held at the convenience of the family. The Stephen R. Rothermel has charge of the arrangements.



