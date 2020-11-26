Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Koury-Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan L. Koury-Kennedy


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan L. Koury-Kennedy Obituary

Susan L. Koury-Kennedy, 73, of Mahanoy City, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. 

Born July 18, 1947, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Bernadette (Elhajj) Koury-Barket.

She graduated from Virginia Intermont College, Bristol, Va., with a B.A. degree in fine arts, did graduate work in glassblowing at Penland School of Crafts, Penland, N.C. and trained at New Life for Girls from 1976-79. Sue became a licensed minister in 1979 by the Independence Assembly of God and was ordained in 1983 at Faith Tabernacle in Chicago, Ill. She co-directed North Central New Life for Girls in Chicago, an outreach ministry that took in crisis teens. She co-pastored fellowship of Christian Assembly in Monee, Ill. She and her husband founded and co-directed Resurrection Life Ministries in Aurora, Ill., a home for unwed pregnant women in crisis, as an alternative for abortion where they sheltered hundreds of women and saved hundreds of babies. She was an art teacher at Covenant Christian School in Aurora, Ill., for eight years. She had an art store The Glory Shoppe and taught art at Trinity school in St Augustine, Fla. She was the assistant pastor at Community Mission in Minersville and continued to counsel all over Schuylkill County.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Stephen R. Kennedy, in 2014, and a brother, George Barkett.

Surviving are two daughters, Angel Ramey and her husband, Ryan, of West Deptford, N.J., Laurie Karpathakis and her husband, Anthony, of Hicksville, N.Y.; grandson, Mitchell Ramey; granddaughter, Penelope Karpathakis; brother, Anthony Koury, of Simpsonville, S.C.; two sisters, Antoinette Koury-Hughes, of Pottsville, and Bernadette Koury-Dutton, of Annapolis, Md.; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday Nov. 30, at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. The Rev. Robert Alonge will officiate. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -