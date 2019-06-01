Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Dauphin, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Dauphin, PA
Susan Marion Bovidge, 68, of Dauphin, passed away on May 28, 2019, at home, after courageously battling ovarian cancer for three years.

Susan and her family would like to thank Dr. Edward Podczaski and the caring nurses and medical staff at the Ortenzio Cancer Center, in Mechanicsburg, for the treatment and care they provided.

She was born on Jan. 9, 1951, in Ashland, to Marion and Vincent O'Hearn.

She graduated from Cardinal Brennan High School in 1969 and married John Bovidge in 1975. Prior to relocating to the Harrisburg area in 1989, Susan worked for Herbein Electric in Ashland for several years. She was employed by Community Banks, NA in Dauphin and then for PennDOT in Harrisburg, where she was a supervisor until her retirement in 2011. She was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed taking cruises all over the world and loved animals, especially dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Edward and Richard O'Hearn; and her sister, Marianna O'Hearn.

Susan will be greatly missed by her husband of 44 years, John; and her daughter, Amanda; her brothers, Vincent, James (Nancy) and Gene (Sara) O'Hearn; nieces, Bonnie O'Hearn and Laurie Campbell; nephews, Michael, Mark, Ted, Todd and Casey O'Hearn and Michael Bovidge; "Daughter #2," Gretchen Rupp; and her rescue dog, Taz.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, with a funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Dauphin, with the Rev. Paul Clark officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fountain Springs, and a luncheon will be held at the Fountain Springs Country Inn. Arrangements are by Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Donations in memory of Susan can be made to The Humane Society of Harrisburg Inc., 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111. Please visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 1, 2019
