Susan R. Carter, R.N., 65, of Sheppton, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
Susan was born in Shenandoah, April 22, 1954, a daughter of the late Doris (Zimmerman) and Raymond Foose.
A graduate of both West Hazleton High School and St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing, she worked in the health care industry as a registered nurse in many different capacities throughout her career, from working in Hamburg and White Haven Centers, to director of nursing at Broad Mountain Manor being a hospice nurse and also owning and operating the former Angel Villa Personal Care Home in Sheppton.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Brandonville, where she was a former church council member. Sue was also a lover of animals.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Carter, in February 2019; and by a daughter, Christie Sue, in 1981; a sister, Betty Bley, in 2011.
Sue is survived by her son, Bernie Carter and his wife, Jacqueline, of Catawissa; sister, Margaret Krupilis, of Brandonville; nieces and nephews; extended family members.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Brandonville with Pastor Jay Serafin officiating. A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown, and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Susan will be laid to rest in Brandonville Union Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Brandonville or the . For more information and to sign the online register, please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 28, 2019