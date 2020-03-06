Home

Susan S. Yost Grant

Susan S. Yost Grant Obituary
Susan S. Yost Grant, 73, of Frackville, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 23, 1946, in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late Mildred Horn Yost and Walter Lloyd Yost.

Susan graduated from Ashland High School. She went on to Ashland State General Hospital, Bloomsburg University and Widener University as a nurse practitioner with a master's degree in Nursing. She was last employed as a primary care provider at a community-based VA clinic in Frackville.

Her life was enriched, first of all by her loving family and by colleagues, patients and students encountered throughout her career, her many friends and church families.

Along with her mother, preceding Susan in death were her beloved aunt, Miriam Horn; sister, Betty Bratz; half-brother, Walter Lloyd Yost Jr.

Surviving are her husband of 31 years, David W. Grant; children, Maria Carado, Janice Carado, George Carado and wife, Cynthia, Anthony Carado and Vincent Carado and wife, Jennifer; step-children, Susan Martin and husband, Jeff, and David L. Grant and wife, Ronda; grandchildren, Cory, Dylan, Andrew, Dominick and Kyla; step-grandchildren, Katelyn, Tyler, Brandon, David, Daniel, Hanna and Zane; great-granddaughter, Sophia; sister, Jean Harrison; half-sister, Sally Youngken.

At Susan's wishes, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Susan loved flowers. She loved her garden. Her family respectfully suggests that instead of sending plants, floral arrangements, etc. that you plant a bulb, spread some seeds, plant a rose bush on your porch, in your backyard and watch them grow and remember Susan. Memorial contributions can also be made to Hershey , 125 Lucy Ave, Hummelstown, PA 17036. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
