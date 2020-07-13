|
|
|
Susan Shoup, 56, of Ashland, passed away Sunday, July 12,2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Susan was the daughter of the late Ronald and Elizabeth Shoup. Living most of her life in Ringtown, she worked for many years at the Mount Carmel Nursing Home, until becoming ill.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday from the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 13, 2020