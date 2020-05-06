|
Susan T. Roman, 68, of Pottsville, passed away Monday morning at Stoneridge Towne Centre, Myerstown.
Born Sept. 25, 1951, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Edward M. and Theresa (Turo) Roman.
Susan graduated from Marian Catholic High School in 1969 and Temple University in 1973.
She was fluent in multiple foreign languages, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in the French Foreign Language while at Temple University. In 1976, Susan became certified by Pennsylvania Department of Education for the educational requirements for the profession of pharmacist and, in 1977, was registered by Pennsylvania State Board of Pharmacy as a pharmacy intern.
She proudly served her country in the United States Air Force. As an airman in the Air Force in 1973, Susan was stationed in Monterey, Calif., as a voice processing specialist/interpreter in the Russian Foreign Language.
Susan was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, American Veterans and the American Legion.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Roman, and niece, Bridget Bronder.
Susan is survived by two sisters, Ruth Bronder (husband, Mike), of Bowie, Md., and Renee Semick (husband, Vic), of Pottsville; a brother, Edward J. Roman, of Collegeville; nephews, Zachary and Matthew Bronder, Joshua Semick and Tyler Roman.
A memorial Mass will be private at the convenience of the family at St. Patrick RCC, Pottsville. Interment will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 6, 2020