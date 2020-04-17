|
On Saturday April 11, 2020, Susan "Susie" Yedsena left us. Or better said, she left us with quite a lot. The gifts Susie left behind would in no way be considered ordinary - from a paranoia of April Fool's Day to an (un)healthy obsession with ghost stories - and yet, in every way these gifts capture Susie perfectly.
Susie left us with a legion of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she left each one of them with a joyfully unordinary faith in God. She left them childhoods corner-stoned by an overabundance of candy, practical jokes and love. And Susie also left each member of her legion with a wish: that every member of her family would grow strong and tall. They hope to live up to her expectations and know she left them with all the tools to do it.
Those who knew her well will remember Susie in antique shops as they browse the creepy statues most eyes pass over; they'll remember her when they hear a crow cry in the night and every time the Saints go marching in. They'll think of her in crowded rooms. They'll see her in coke bottles and cigarettes. If life is a collection of moments, then most of those moments are loud, chaotic and messy. Those who knew Susie best will see her in those moments forever.
Susie, Mommy, Nana, Fana - you've left behind many things: a door that was always open, a legacy built alongside your husband of (55) years, Len, and a million memories to warm our hearts. We know if you have it your way, you'll be back soon to act out some of your ghost stories. Perhaps, we'll even be treated to one of Park Place's infamous Big Foot sightings! But in the meantime, you've left us. You've left us so much more than we could ever have asked for. Thank you.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom McNiff and Ethel Miller-McNiff, and siblings, Patsy and Mike.
Born Nov. 26, 1945, a lifelong "Park Place Patchie," Susie is survived by her husband, Len, and seven children, Colleen, Michele, Tracey, Suzanne, Meggan, Lenny and Matt; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; daughters-in law, April, Karen and April; sons-in-law, Joey, Patrick, Sammy and Gary; siblings, Jane and Peggy; sister-in-law, Barbara and her husband, Pat.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 17, 2020