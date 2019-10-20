|
|
Suzann Fay (Lopez) Stewart, 66, of Orwigsburg, passed away Oct. 19, with family present at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Suzann was born in Pottsville on Nov. 24, 1952, a daughter of the late June M.F. (Killian) and Romeo A. Lopez. She was the wife of Thomas Michael Stewart Sr. They were married March 16, 1974.
She was a lifetime member of First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven.
Sue graduated from Blue Mountain High School in 1970. Throughout her lifetime, she worked as a bank teller at Pennsylvania National Bank/Keystone Financial, supervisor at Jetson Direct Mail, and most recently as manager of The Philly Pretzel Factory in the Saint Clair and Hamburg stores.
Sue was well known for baking wedding cakes, making holiday candy and her love of gardening and photography.
Suzann is survived by her daughter, Corin Suzann Paul, wife of Jack, Deer Lake; three sons, Thomas Michael Stewart Jr., husband of Mary, Schuylkill Haven, Greg Allen Stewart, husband of Alicia, Holly Springs, N.C., and Douglas Edward Stewart, husband of Kelly, Orwigsburg; grandchildren, Kayla and Taylor Stewart, Ava and Alexander Karabinas, Kera and Cole Paul, Gage and Cale Stewart; sister, Donna Lopez-McCabe, wife of the Rev. Theodore McCabe, Mount Joy; brother, Ramon Lopez, husband of Linda, Schuylkill Haven.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven. A visitation/memorial gathering from noon until 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to First United Church of Christ, 110 Route 61 South, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Hamilton Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 20, 2019