Suzanne Elizabeth Renninger, 74, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, April 16, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born May 15, 1945, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Ezekiel and Magdalen (Prebula) Jackson.
She was married to her husband of 40 years, Paul Renninger, who survives her.
Suzanne was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Class of 1963.
She was a faithful member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.
Suzanne had worked as a licensed practical nurse, and retired from the former Rest Haven, Schuylkill Haven. Following her retirement, she worked at Plain & Fancy Donut Shop, Schuylkill Haven.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Shaup, in 2006.
In addition to her husband, Suzanne is survived by two sons, Richard Jefferson and Jeff Jefferson and wife, Valerie, all of Schuylkill Haven; grandchildren, Christopher Shaup, Nicholas Stellar, Taylor, Abbie, Jacob and Dylan Jefferson; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Jordan Shaup; a sister, Peggy Laubenstine and husband, Bob, of Schuylkill Haven.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at the family's convenience at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church. At the family's request, donations in Suzanne's memory may be sent to St. Ambrose Church Memorial Fund, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
