|
|
Suzanne Kern, 71 of Branchdale, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown, following a six month battle with cancer.
Suzanne was born Sept. 22, 1948, in Elizabethtown. She was a daughter of the late Mary (Albright) and Joseph Eckinger.
She was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School and Millersville University.
She was employed at Schuylkill Technology Center-North as the marketing and distributive education teacher. She developed and taught "Classroom in the Mall," a first for Pennsylvania, at the former Schuylkill Mall, Frackville. She and her students were active in Distributive Education Clubs of America, winning numerous regional, state and national awards.
Since her retirement from teaching, she remained active, volunteering with Travelers Protective Association Post Q of Mahanoy City. She held the rank of Pennsylvania division president and was the current state safety chairwoman. She loved traveling to their conventions from Missouri to New Orleans to Tennessee. Always with her nails done to perfection.
Suzanne was a lover of books. She was often found in a favorite chair with a book in hand. She was eager to lend you a novel, which always included a personal written review of the book inside the front cover.
Suzanne spent most of her time attending the many activities of her beloved grandchildren. From football to softball to dance and plays, she was always in attendance.
Sue is survived by her loving husband, William Kern, with whom she celebrated 27 years of marriage in November. She is also survived by three sons, a stepdaughter and a stepson, Joseph McNamara, husband of April, Kevin McNamara, husband of Bernadine, Brian McNamara, husband of Jessica, Renee Love, wife of Sean, and William Kern, husband of Lori. Her legacy lives on in her 14 grandchildren, Ryan and Kaitlin McNamara, Connor, Bennett, Lukas and Finley McNamara, Brady, Avery and Josey McNamara, Bryce and Ty Love, Sydney and Samantha Kern, Dylan Boucher.
Friends may call on the family from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Louis D Truskowsky Funeral Home and Crematory, Mahanoy City. A religious service will be held at 2:30 p.m at the funeral home, officiated by Father David Loeper. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, send sympathy cards or view video tribute.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 5, 2020