Born in Schuylkill Haven, Feb. 22, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Esther B. Hildebrand and Claude M. Bittle Jr.



She was the widow of George S. Caravan, her husband of 49 years who passed away in 2000.



She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, the BPW and was a former Girl Scout/Brownies leader.



She was employed at various local textile factories as a machine operator. An excellent seamstress, she worked for many years at Klahr's Cleaners, Schuylkill Haven, and for several years owned and operated her own fabric store, Haven Fabrics, in Schuylkill Haven, first on St. John Street and then on Main Street. She also was a hostess at the Welcome Wagon and put out seasonal cards for American Greetings.



In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her beloved German shepherd, Greta.



Sylvia is survived by her children, Attorney James G. Caravan, husband of Venassa, Schuylkill Haven, Jill M. Caravan, wife of Marcus Schneck, Hamburg, and Claudia J. Hurwitz, wife of David, Mount Penn; grandchildren, Casey Schneck, Alex Rieck, Theresa Rieck, David Hurwitz and Maggie Hurwitz; brother, Fred Bittle, husband of Nan, Wyomissing Hills; granddogs, Abba, Clover, Thunder, Dude, Steve! and Precious.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10: 30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Edward S. Zemanik officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, and from 9:15 until 10:15 a.m. prior to the Mass Saturday. Family requests donations to , P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148, or Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be at St. Ambrose Cemetery Schuylkill Haven.



